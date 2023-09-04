Mike Ford's solo homer (15)
Mike Ford hits a solo home run to right field, cutting the Mariners' deficit to 5-2 in the top of the 5th inning
Pete Alonso is the fifth player in MLB history to record three 40-home-run, 100-RBI seasons in his first five years in the league.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The Seattle Mariners are on fire and quickly gaining ground in a crowded American League West.
Things are not going as planned in the Angels' race to make the playoffs and keep Shohei Ohtani.
Now atop the AL West, the Mariners face a daunting final month as they chase a division title
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
Both teams are headed to the quarterfinals.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Do you believe?
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
Sometimes, the middle rounds of fantasy drafts are where you truly find the meat of your roster. Antonio Losada shares his favorite 2023 draft picks in that range.
According to Evans and his agent, the Bucs haven't made a single offer to keep the wide receiver in Tampa.
The Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are all within one game in the AL West standings.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.