The Lions announced nine cuts on Monday morning, including the previously reported moves that remove wide receiver Breshad Perriman and safety Alijah Holder from the roster.

The team has also waived cornerback Mike Ford, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, wide receiver Victor Bolden, wide receiver Damion Ratley, defensive tackle Miles Brown, offensive lineman Evan Heim, and offensive lineman Dan Skipper. Crosby and Skipper were waived with injury designations.

Ford had 49 tackles in 31 games as a core special teamer for the Lions over the last three seasons. Crosby started 18 of 38 games since the Lions took him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, including 11 games last season.

The Lions will have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to get to 53 players. You can follow all of the roster moves for Detroit and the rest of the NFC teams right here.

Mike Ford, Tyrell Crosby among Lions cuts on Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk