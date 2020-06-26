Mike Florio: Tom Brady 'undermining' the NFLPA with recent workouts

Tom Brady hasn't seemed all that concerned lately about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has been leading workouts with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates despite the NFL Players Association's recommendation to refrain from practicing with others. Brady has posted several photos from the workouts on social media, including one with a caption that read, "'Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself."

Brady's defiance didn't sit well with ProFootballTalk.com's Mike Florio. In a recent episode of "PFT Live" with Chris Simms, Florio criticized Brady for not following the NFLPA's guidelines.

"I think that you are basically giving your union the middle finger," Florio said Wednesday. "You are undermining your union. You are working against the group that is in place to advance your interests. You are hurting their credibility by flaunting it. That's what bothers me the most about it.

"If the union hadn't said anything, then we could say, ‘Well, you know, Tom Brady's doing Tom Brady things, and he's working hard and he's getting his guys ready, he's not violating any ordinances in Florida right now… ‘ But once the union says ‘don't do it' and once Brady decides to turn it into a social media catalogue of photos, it's just one middle finger after another at the NFL Players Association."

Watch the full video below:

Unless the NFL restricts private workouts, it doesn't look like Brady's sessions with his fellow Bucs will end any time soon. Considering several Bucs players and staff recently have tested positive for COVID-19, it'll be interesting to see how the team handles the situation. Especially if coronavirus cases in Florida continue to rise.

