Mike Florio slams Kirk Cousins for attending baseball game

We knew that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t work on Tuesdays after the Netflix series “Quarterback” dropped this past July and a discussion about it wasn’t had in real time.

After seeing Cousins attend the Minnesota Twins playoff game last Tuesday afternoon, he wrote a piece criticizing the Vikings starting quarterback for doing just that.

Yes, Tuesday is the day off for NFL players. Yes, Cousins made it clear during the Quarterback series that he defiantly refuses to work on Tuesdays, when the Vikings are operating on a Sunday-to-Sunday schedule. That’s fine. That’s his prerogative. But let’s not be surprised by the fact that Mahomes is currently the best quarterback in football, and Cousins is not. From a tangible perspective, Mahomes has the ability to improvise when the play called goes sideways, consistently making chicken salad out of chicken caca. From an intangible perspective, Mahomes takes full advantage of the time he has between games to get ready for the next opponent. The great ones do. That’s ultimately the question that everyone and anyone, in every and any professional endeavor featuring any degree of competition (and they ALL do), must ask themselves. Do you want to be great?

Yes, Cousins doesn’t work on Tuesday’s. Does that mean he should be immediately criticized for it? Should he be criticized at all since it’s an off day?

There is a lot of nuance to discuss about this topic

