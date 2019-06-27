Mike Florio: The Redskins should start the QB who 'puts you in the best position to win' originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

It's no secret: It's playoffs or bust for the Redskins in 2019.

Head coach Jay Gruden has even said it himself, knowing that his job is in jeopardy if the team fails to reach the postseason for a fourth consecutive season.

As the Redskins prepare for 2019, there is one question that remains above the rest: who will start at quarterback in 2019? Will Gruden start rookie Dwayne Haskins, who the Redskins selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, or turn to veteran Case Keenum, who the team traded for earlier this offseason? Colt McCoy, who has been with the team since 2014, is also in the mix for the job.

When it comes to 'The Dwayne Decision,' NBC Sports ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes that the decision comes down to what the franchise is trying to accomplish in 2019.

"I think where this franchise is right now, the best play is to go with the guy who puts you in the best position to win," he said.

"The philosophical question Washington needs to ask itself: does Washington try to win now, or do we push Haskins onto the field?" Florio continued. "[Do we] let him take his lumps and acknowledge that will make him better in 2020, 2021, and beyond."

When the Redskins selected Haskins at No. 15, they drafted him to be the franchise quarterback of the future. That does not mean he has to play right away, especially if he's not the best option for the team to win come Week 1, according to Florio.

"Winning football games and getting into the playoffs this year is a must," Florio said. "You can always hold Haskins until 2020, but if Case Keenum is the right way to go, or Colt McCoy, to win games, then that should be the direction that Washington takes."

Florio made sure that by suggesting that Keenum or McCoy may be the better option come Week 1, he still believes Haskins has all the tools to be a successful NFL QB.

"I think Dwayne Haskins has the potential to be a great quarterback," Florio said. "A lot of the knocks on him prior to the draft were just inaccurate. People say, 'he's not mobile.' He is mobile, he's very mobile. He moves around behind the pocket, he buys time. He makes things happen."

But Florio also thinks that Keenum can do many of the same things that Haskins can.

"Case Keenum is an underrated quarterback," Florio said. "He's been passed around from team to team. He had a special season in 2017 [with the Vikings]. So when it comes down to 'The Dwayne Decision,' it could be that Keenum is the better guy for 2019. Throw Colt McCoy in there as well. He knows the offense, maybe he puts the team in the best position to win."

Haskins is the Redskins quarterback of the future. But he doesn't have to be the quarterback of the present if he doesn't immediately give the Redskins their best chance to win.

