Mike Florio: Bijan Robinson can make the Cowboys a ‘Super Bowl contender’

Anticipation is building for the 2023 NFL Draft starting this week.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is expected to hear his name called in the first round on Thursday. One analyst believes the Dallas Cowboys should make Robinson a top priority on draft night.

Mike Florio made the claim for the Cowboys to keep Bijan in the state of Texas during an interview with 105.3 the Fan.

“I think the Cowboys if they get him would fall in that category. It would be very fascinating to see how high the Cowboys would go and what they would give up to try and get him because to the extent they have urgency to try and win a Super Bowl, that’s the one guy I can see making the biggest difference for them right away.”

Dallas signed running back Tony Pollard to the franchise tag this offseason and let longtime starter Ezekiel Elliot walk in free agency. As a result, Robinson could take over the Cowboys backfield as the franchise running back for years to come.

Robinson is generating hype as one of the best overall players in this draft class. He has earned comparisons to NFL greats Barry Sanders, Christian McCaffery and Saquon Barkley.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire