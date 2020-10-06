Mike Florio: Alex Smith gives Washington best chance at winning NFC East

Florio: Alex Smith gives Washington best chance at winning NFC East originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team boasts an uninspiring 1-3 record through the first quarter of the 2020 season. But, thanks to a lousy division, the Burgundy and Gold are just half-a-game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

With a unique opportunity in front of them, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes the Burgundy and Gold should make the switch at quarterback from Dwayne Haskins to Alex Smith in order to try and win the division.

"The sooner they switch to Alex Smith, the sooner they make a run at winning the weakest division in football," Florio wrote in his Week 5 power rankings.

Washington was not expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2020, and it's highly likely they still might not. This year was expected to be a rebuilding one in Ron Rivera's first season, with a focus on developing players and finding out who the team can build around for the future, specifically Haskins.

When Rivera took over as head coach in January, he challenged Haskins to take command of the starting QB gig and all that comes with it. Haskins' offseason work impressed his head coach, who named him the starter mid-August. Haskins was also named a team captain by his teammates.

But through four weeks of the season, Haskins has been underwhelming. His numbers aren't terrible, but the passer has not shown enough growth in his second season the way Rivera would have liked.

As of now, the job still belongs to Haskins; Rivera said so earlier this week. However, it's clear the second-year passer is on a short leash, and another performance like the four-turnover outing he had in Cleveland could ultimately be the last straw.

Yet, if Haskins is ultimately benched, it's not likely it will be for Smith, who Florio thinks should be Washington's starter. Third-year pro Kyle Allen has served as Washington's backup through the first four weeks of the season, while Smith has been in street clothes.

Allen is familiar with Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, as they were all in Carolina together last year. Allen wasn't just a backup there, either, as he started 12 games for the Panthers in 2019. Washington traded a fifth-round pick for him this offseason, proving that both Rivera and Turner value the quarterback to a decent degree.

It's also unclear if Smith is ready to play, should his number be called upon. The 36-year-old has not played an NFL snap since the gruesome knee injury he suffered in November of 2018, one that almost cost him his leg and his life.

Smith's comeback story is remarkable; the fact that he made the 53-man active roster is as inspiring of a story as you will hear. While team doctors have fully cleared Smith for action, it's unclear whether he's truly ready to be thrust back into live football.

You can't count Smith out. He's too tough of a competitor and a person to do so. But for now, calling for Haskins' benching and for Smith to be the starter seems a bit extreme.