A's Mike Fiers won't respond to Carlos Correa, says Astros 'cheated as a team'

As the story keeps unfolding on the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal, A's pitcher Mike Fiers is trying to move on.

When asked Sunday by the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser if he wants to respond to Astros shortstop Carlos Correa saying Fiers "should be man enough" to say Houston second baseman Jose Altuve didn't use the team's trash can method, the A's pitcher declined to comment. But he did add one quote as he walked away.

"We [the Astros] cheated as a team," Fiers said to Slusser.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of all the Astros players, Correa has been the most outspoken and the most remorseful in recent days. But he also has come to the defense of Altuve.

"Mike Fiers know that [Jose] Altuve didn't use the trash can," Correa said Saturday to reporters. "You guys are gonna find out because I'm sure somebody is gonna ask him, and he's gonna tell everybody.

"If he's man enough to tell the truth and tell his story and break this story, he should be man enough to say that the MVP of 2017 didn't use it."

Fiers, who played on the Astros during the 2017 season when Houston electronically stole signs and won the World Series, originally broke the story in an interview with The Athletic. The veteran pitcher signed with the Detroit Tigers after the 2017 season and was traded to the A's in August 2018. He told both the Tigers and A's about the Astros' sign-stealing concoctions.

Slusser reported Wednesday that A's manager Bob Melvin said the A's had called MLB about the Astros cheating allegations prior to Fiers going on record. MLB, however, didn't do anything until Fiers went public.

[RELATED: A's contacted MLB about Astros cheating]

Astros players received immunity for cooperating with the league's investigation, but manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for a year without pay. Hours after their suspensions, Astros owner Jim Crane fired Hinch and Lunhow.

Story continues

This story clearly isn't going away as spring training is underway. Fiers, however, seems focused on the A's and the upcoming season.

A's Mike Fiers won't respond to Carlos Correa, says Astros 'cheated as a team' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area