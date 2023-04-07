Mike Farrell Sports lists Auburn as being ‘in turmoil’

The Auburn Tigers are at a crossroads.

Back-to-back losing seasons bring a lot of low expectations which is something head coach Hugh Freeze acknowledges. There is a lot to be proven and until it is, a lot of people are not very high on the Auburn Tigers.

An article from Matt Farrell Sports written by Luke Brumm listed teams as consistent, on the rise, or in panic mode. Sure enough, Auburn joined the Florida Gators and the Texas A&M Aggies in the “in turmoil” group.

“Auburn is in a tough spot right now. Their two biggest rivals are Alabama and Georgia which happen to be two of the top programs in all of college sports. They just hired Hugh Freeze, so we’ll see what happens, but it looks like a hard road ahead for the Tigers.”

Auburn hopes to prove that they are on the road back to prominence but that will not be an easy task. The SEC will be competitive once again in 2023 and the Tigers hope to be towards the top of the conference again soon.

Auburn’s 2023 schedule is not the toughest and it offers some favorable matchups such as playing the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs at home.

Time will tell if Freeze can lead the Tigers out of turmoil and back to being a consistent contender.

More Football!

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire