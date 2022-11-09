Mike Farrell reveals top 10 coaching candidates for Auburn

Auburn is a week into its coaching search. The quest to find the program’s next head coach is expected to build speed now that athletic director John Cohen has officially been introduced.

Cohen told the media during his introductory press conference that his search for a new head coach will be very extensive and thorough.

“It’s a very, very long process. In fact, I have 58 things on this piece of paper that we’ll go through as we go through this process of looking for a new head football coach,” Cohen said. “It all starts with culture. It starts with X’s and O’s and it starts with recruiting. Those three things have to be upfront but there’s a whole lot of other things that have to be answered before you get really deep into it.”

College Football experts such as FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit have weighed in on the vacant position at Auburn, and it is time to hear from another in Mike Farrell.

The “Godfather of College Football Recruiting” revealed his top 10 candidates for the Auburn job this week. Every coach listed has been mentioned in at least one circle. Several have shot down the rumors of having discussions with Auburn, but Farrell is not counting them out just yet.

Here is a look at Farrell’s top candidates for the open Auburn head football coaching job, as well as a description as to why each coach would be a great fit on the Plains:

Cadillac Williams, Auburn interim coach

Zach Bland / AU Athletics

He’s off to a strong start and no one bleeds Auburn more.

Kenny Dillingham, Oregon Offensive Coordinator

The Register Guard

He’s young but he has Auburn experience and the job he’s done with Bo Nix is amazing.

Bill O'Brien, Alabama Offensive Coordinator

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

He’s run programs at every level and certainly knows the ins and outs of Alabama.

Jeff Grimes, Baylor Offensive Coordinator

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This is where it gets dangerous without head coaching experience but he knows Auburn.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State head coach

The Clarion-Ledger

Can he coach at this level? I’m not sure but he would recruit out of this world

Matt Rhule, former Carolina Panthers head coach

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

He doesn’t have SEC experience but the job he did at Baylor is beyond amazing.

Mark Stoops, Kentucky head coach

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

He’s a great coach and has shown he can build in the SEC with talent evaluation.

Dan Lanning, Oregon head coach

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The rumors may not be true and I hear they aren’t, but he’d be a great fit with his SEC knowledge from his UGA days.

Hugh Freeze, Liberty head coach

James Gilbert/Getty Images

I love this fit and trust me the extension with Liberty is not a deal killer.

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss head coach

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I don’t think he’d leave for this job from Ole Miss but if they can lure him he’s the prefect hire with his swagger.

