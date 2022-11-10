Mike Farrell reveals Top 10 coaching candidates for Nebraska
The Nebraska coaching search is now closing in on the two-month mark since the firing of Scott Frost on September 11th. Questions remain on who athletic director Trev Alberts will hire to take over the program starting in 2023. Shortly after firing former coach Scott Frost, the athletic director said the following about the search for a new head coach,
“I will tell you a little bit about the process going forward and we’ll open it up to questions. Obviously, we’re going to do a national search. We’re going to engage some third-party help, mostly for logistics and other things. I want you to know as well and I would encourage our fans and everyone to recognize there will be a lot of rumors out there. There’s going to be a lot of innuendo. I want you to know that these sorts of decisions and processes are not made in a silo. I have a lot of great mentors and friends that we’ll be working with.”
“Ultimately, you know, in a prior life, I have relationships with a lot of coaches in this business, and I intend to reach out to a lot of people. So if you hear that Trev Alberts reached out to XYZ coach, it doesn’t mean that I’ve offered the job to XYZ coach. I think there’s some fabulous coaches out there that have a perspective about our job that I can benefit from so I’m going to reach out to a lot of people.”
The “Godfather of Recruiting” Mike Farrell has recently made his thoughts on the search known by listing the “10 Best Coaching Fits for Nebraska.” You can find that list of candidates below.
Lance Leipold, Kansas
I’m not going to budge on this one. What Leipold has done at Kansas is remarkable and he’d be an amazing get.
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
He’s likely not going anywhere but he’s proven what an amazing job he can do in a rebuild given time.
Matt Rhule
Rhule is a great talent evaluator which is what’s needed at Nebraska. He’s a heckuva coach too.
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
He’s turned down bigger jobs but why not make an attempt? He’s the lone playoff coach on here.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State
His star isn’t shining as much after an underachieving season last year and 4-5 this season but we know he’s good.
Dave Aranda, Baylor
He has Big Ten experience and would recruit well in the Southeast and Texas.
Chris Klieman, Kansas State
His team is up and down but he’s a great coach with ties to no man’s land from his days at North Dakota State.
Bill O’Brien, Alabama OC
He has Big Ten experience but I’m not as high on him as others.
Gary Patterson
What he did at TCU was impressive and it’s clear he left the program in good shape.
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin interim
If Wisconsin doesn’t hire him I wouldn’t hate him for Nebraska.