Mike Evans' top plays 2022 season
Watch the best plays by Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans from the 2022 NFL season.
For most people, the list of offensive players to worry about when facing the Eagles starts with the likes of Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders, but one might expect things to be a little different for the Giants. Eagles running back Boston Scott has played eight games against the [more]
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens discuss Brian Daboll's success helping Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley this year, including how the Giants should be able to recruit a star WR this offseason.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has turned quarterback Daniel Jones into a dynamite rushing threat. Here's how it looks on tape.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.
The NFL announced the referee assignments for all four divisional playoff games, and Chiefs fans were relieved to avoid one official.
Should the Jets target Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who could possibly be traded this offseason?
The Giants and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Here is our preview and prediction...
According to U-M crime log, a school employee reported "fraudulent activity involving someone accessing university emails ... without authorization."
New Chicago Bears president Kevin Warren met Justin Fields in the weight room, cause he is still working out.