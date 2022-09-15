Mike Evans sits out Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans has a calf injury that limited him in Wednesday’s practice. The news was even worse Thursday.

Evans was a non-participant.

He was the only Buccaneers player downgraded Thursday.

Receiver Russell Gage (hamstring) got in limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice. Cornerback Zyon McCollum (hamstring) did the same.

Tom Brady returned to practice after taking a rest day.

Receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) remained out of practice, while Breshad Perriman (knee) still was limited. That leaves Jaelon Darden and Scotty Miller as the only fully healthy receivers on the team’s roster.

Left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow) missed practice again.

Running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and right tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) remained limited.

