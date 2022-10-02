Mike Evans set to make even more Bucs history Sunday night

When Jason Licht made Texas A&M wide receiver Mike Evans the first draft pick of his tenure as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ general manager, he was hoping to land a franchise cornerstone that could help define his legacy.

That box has long been checked by Evans, who is on pace for a Hall of Fame career as one of the most consistently dominant pass-catchers in the NFL.

Evans already owns pretty much every Bucs receiving record imaginable, and he’s about to make even more team history this week.

All Evans needs is seven more yards Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs to have more yards of total offense than any other player in franchise history, passing legendary running back James Wilder.

Evans has more touchdown receptions than any other player in the NFL since he entered the league in 2014, and he’s the only player in league history to begin his career with eight consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

