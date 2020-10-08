Tom Brady will have his two favorite targets tonight. It remains to be seen how healthy Mike Evans and Scotty Miller are, but they are active.

Miller has hip and groin injuries and Evans an ankle injury.

Evans didn’t practice all week. Miller was limited Wednesday.

Running back Leonard Fournette, who missed last week with an ankle injury and was listed as doubtful, also is dressed.

The Bucs won’t have receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle) and receiver Justin Watson (chest). Their other inactives are receiver Josh Pearson, offensive guard Aaron Stinnie, defensive lineman Khalil Davis and quarterback Ryan Griffin.

The Bears’ inactives are defensive back Deon Bush (hamstring), defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring), outside linebacker Trevis Gipson, receiver Riley Ridley, offensive guard Arlington Hambright and nose tackle Daniel McCullers.

Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, Leonard Fournette are active tonight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk