Mike Evans scores TD, Bucs tie Jets 7-7

Wide receiver Mike Evans dealt with a hamstring injury for the last two weeks and he also tested positive for COVID-19, but neither issue seemed to cause him trouble on the first Bucs drive of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Evans caught a four-yard pass to convert a third down early in the drive and then he caught a four-yard touchdown from Tom Brady to cap the possession. The touchdown made the score 7-7 after the Jets opened the day with a touchdown drive of their own.

Evans is now 93 yards shy of his eighth straight season with 1,000 receiving yards.

The Bucs converted two other third downs during the drive, including a catch by former Jet Le'Veon Bell that wound up going for 15 yards. They also got some help on a facemask penalty by Jets defensive lineman Ronald Blair.

Tampa has already clinched the NFC South and they need wins to remain alive in the hunt for the top seed in the conference.

