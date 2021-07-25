Mike Evans says he knew Tom Brady was injured, but didn’t know it was a torn MCL

The Buccaneers are back in training camp, and certain players are back at the microphone, answering questions from reporters.

Quarterback Tom Brady has yet to be grilled about the torn MCL with which he played in 2020. Receiver Mike Evans was asked about it on Sunday.

“I knew he was hurt, hurt pretty bad,” Evans said of Brady, via JoeBucsFan.com. “But you know, he’s as tough as you’re going to get. He was battling. I didn’t know it was torn. But it speaks to as tough as a player he really is.”

So is Brady any different now that it’s been repaired?

“I can’t see a difference, but he looks very springy and wiry right now,” Evans said.

Questions remain about the team’s failure to ever place Brady on the injury report. The NFL repeatedly has declined comment on the matter.

