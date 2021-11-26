The Buccaneers had some positive injury news to come out of their last practice of the week before taking on the Colts.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, receiver Mike Evans was on the field for the club’s Friday session. He did not participate on Wednesday or Thursday with a back injury.

Evans is second on the Buccaneers with 47 receptions and 679 yards but is tied for the league lead with 10 receiving touchdowns.

Linebacker Devin White, who was limited on Thursday, was also on the field for practice.

But Auman also reports that receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) and guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) were not at the session. Neither Brown nor Marpet has practiced this week.

The Buccaneers’ full injury report for their matchup with the Colts will be released later on Friday.

Mike Evans returns to practice on Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk