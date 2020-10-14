Mike Evans out of practice, Chris Godwin limited

The Buccaneers got wide receiver Chris Godwin back on the practice field Wednesday, but Mike Evans wasn’t able to join him.

Evans sat out practice with the ankle injury that’s been bothering him in recent weeks. It has not kept him from playing in games, however, and the Bucs may just be doing what’s necessary to make sure he’s in the lineup against Green Bay this weekend.

Godwin missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and the next two days of workouts should determine whether he’s able to face the Packers.

Running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder), running backLeSean McCoy (ankle, wide receiver Scotty Miller (hip/groin), linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), wide receiver Justin Watson (chest), and safety Jordan Whitehead (knee) were also limited participants. Cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen) did not practice.

