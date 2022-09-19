Mike Evans plans to appeal his one-game suspension

The NFL suspended Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans for one game on Monday for his involvement in a fight with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore during Sunday’s win.

Evans and Lattimore were both ejected from the game for their latest hostilities, but Evans was the only player suspended by NFL vice president of policy and rules administration Jon Runyan on Monday. Evans has the right to appeal and multiple reports say that he plans to do exactly that.

The appeal will be heard by one of two hearing officers — former NFL players Derrick Brooks and James Thrash — jointly appointed and paid by the NFL and the NFL Players Association. If the appeal is unsuccessful, Evans will miss this week’s game against the Packers.

His absence would come at a moment when Chris Godwin and Julio Jones are both dealing with injuries, so the Bucs may be thin on wideouts when they host Green Bay next Sunday.

