Mike Evans peels back the curtain on Antonio Brown’s sideline outburst

Mike Evans witnessed Antonio Brown’s infamous meltdown firsthand. Evans even appealed to Brown to stop the tantrum before it got completely out of hand.

Ultimately, the situation was out of Evans’ control. During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win over the New York Jets, Brown got into an argument with coach Bruce Arians — and, ultimately, he stripped off his shoulder pads and shirt before leaving the field. He wasn’t done with football, apparently. But he was done with Tampa. And Evans seems to wish none of it happened.

Here’s a little more information from the sideline, as told by Evans, during Brown’s outburst that ended his Buccaners’ tenure.

"I just didn't want him to go out like that, so I'm telling him, 'Please don't go out like this.'"@MattHarmon_BYB recently caught up with Mike Evans to talk about Antonio Brown's abrupt in-game exit from the Bucs and more. Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/JSVY6kLKjW pic.twitter.com/NUZjmmOMeR — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 15, 2022

Just insane.

List