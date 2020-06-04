Mike Evans, Naomi Osaka and others rip Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees but telling LeBron James to 'shut up and dribble'

Chris Cwik
Yahoo Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is sick of hypocrites. Evans was one of a handful of athletes to call out Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday after Ingraham defended Drew Brees’ opinion on NFL players kneeling for the flag.

Evans and others took issue with Ingraham praising Brees a few months after she told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” when James criticized President Donald Trump.

Video of Ingraham’s reactions to both incidents went viral Thursday. Evans responded to that video, saying “people like her are f---ing disgusting.”

Evans wasn’t the only athlete to weigh in on that video. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen called out the clip too.

That criticism wasn’t limited to NFL players either. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and Seattle Mariners pitcher Taijuan Walker expressed frustration at Ingraham’s opinion.

Former Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Childress also weighed in.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka posted a particularly pointed tweet in Ingraham’s direction.

LeBron responds

James made the best of Ingraham’s criticism. James embraced that phrase, and produced a documentary series called “Shut Up and Dribble,” which addressed the “changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment.” It’s no surprise that he found time to respond to Ingraham on Thursday.

