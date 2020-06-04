Mike Evans, Naomi Osaka and others rip Laura Ingraham for defending Drew Brees but telling LeBron James to 'shut up and dribble'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is sick of hypocrites. Evans was one of a handful of athletes to call out Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Thursday after Ingraham defended Drew Brees’ opinion on NFL players kneeling for the flag.

Evans and others took issue with Ingraham praising Brees a few months after she told LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” when James criticized President Donald Trump.

Video of Ingraham’s reactions to both incidents went viral Thursday. Evans responded to that video, saying “people like her are f---ing disgusting.”

Laura Ingraham to LeBron and KD: “Shut up and dribble!”



To Drew Brees: “He’s allowed to have an opinion.” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/PtEBHdPh7o — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 4, 2020

Evans wasn’t the only athlete to weigh in on that video. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen called out the clip too.

Wow... so Bron and KD need to shut up and dribble... but DREW BREES (white man) can have opinions... 🤦🏽‍♂️



RACISM!!! https://t.co/oFkafWRIBl — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) June 4, 2020

That criticism wasn’t limited to NFL players either. New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman and Seattle Mariners pitcher Taijuan Walker expressed frustration at Ingraham’s opinion.

KD and LeBron...sHuT uP aNd DrIbBlE! Drew Brees...he’s allowed to have an opinion. I pray y’all see the problem there! 🖤 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 4, 2020

Former Atlanta Hawks forward Josh Childress also weighed in.

I wonder what changed her opinion on the matter 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/BWpz8hmB8a — Josh Childress (@JChillin) June 4, 2020

Tennis star Naomi Osaka posted a particularly pointed tweet in Ingraham’s direction.

LeBron responds

James made the best of Ingraham’s criticism. James embraced that phrase, and produced a documentary series called “Shut Up and Dribble,” which addressed the “changing role of athletes in our fraught cultural and political environment.” It’s no surprise that he found time to respond to Ingraham on Thursday.

If you still haven’t figured out why the protesting is going on. Why we’re acting as we are is because we are simply F-N tired of this treatment right here! Can we break it down for you any simpler than this right here???? 🤦🏾‍♂️. And to my people don’t worry I won’t stop until I see https://t.co/e4pJ0PvwJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 4, 2020

