Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has lost the appeal of his one-game suspension and will miss Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Evans was suspended for his altercation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore in last week’s game. James Thrash, the appeals officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, upheld that suspension today.

For the Buccaneers, it means they’re down their No. 1 receiver in a crucial game against another team with NFC championship aspirations. It’s a significant loss on the field.

This will mark the second time Evans has served a one-game suspension, and the previous suspension, in 2017, was also for an altercation with Lattimore. Evans and Lattimore will see each other again when the Buccaneers host the Saints in Week 13, but Evans won’t see the Packers this season unless the teams meet up again in the playoffs.

Mike Evans loses appeal, is suspended for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk