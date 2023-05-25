Mike Evans listed as 11th best receiver in NFL in new ranking

WR Mike Evans continues to get his due as a top receiver in the NFL.

PFF’s Sam Monson released an article on his top-32 wide receivers in the NFL on Thursday, and Evans made the cut at No. 11. He came in just behind the 49ers’ Deebo Samuel and ahead of the Arizona Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins.

Here’s what Monson had to say about Evans:

The consistency shown by Evans throughout his NFL career has been remarkable. He has caught more than 65 passes for at least 1,000 yards in all nine of his seasons, and in six of those years he recorded eight or more touchdowns. Injuries have started to bite over the past few seasons, limiting his effectiveness, if not keeping him off the field, but he remains an elite target, particularly downfield.

To Monson’s last point, it should be noted that Evans has only missed three games in his last three seasons, with one of those games coming from suspension and not injury in 2022. Nonetheless, Evans has indeed still maintained himself as a threat on the field, bringing in 33 touchdowns in his last three years with Tampa Bay.

The No. 1 wideout on Monson’s list, Davante Adams, recently ranked Mike Evans at “5a” on his list of the league’s best wide receivers, so there seems to be a disparity there. Interestingly enough, Adams ranked Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb one spot below Evans, while Monson ranked Lamb one spot above him.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire