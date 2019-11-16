Mike Evans leads the league in drawing pass interference penalties

Catching the ball isn’t the only way a wide receiver can gain yards for his team. Another way is to draw a pass interference penalty. And no player is doing that more than Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans.

So far this season Evans has picked up six pass interference penalties for 113 yards, easily the best in the NFL, according to Warren Sharp.

Evans is a big-time downfield threat, and his average of 18.8 yards per pass interference penalty shows that he has on several occasions beaten defensive backs downfield and forced them to grab him to prevent an even bigger play.

With 924 receiving yards, Evans is second in the NFL. His numbers would look even better if official stats included the pass interference yards a receiver draws.