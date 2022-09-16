Mike Evans, Julio Jones return to Bucs practice before Week 2 Saints game

It’s worth keeping an eye out for what’s ahead, and several opposing players are healing up ahead of the New Orleans Saints’ Week 2 matchup. The Athletic’s Greg Aumen reports that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans (calf) and Julio Jones (knee) practiced on Friday after resting earlier in the week; both players were listed as non-participants on Thursday’s injury report.

That’s a big deal considering three of the Buccaneers’ top four receivers were inactive on Thursday — and slot receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) still hasn’t returned to practice. The fourth man in the rotation, free agent pickup Russell Gage (hamstring), was limited Thursday. We’ll get a better idea of everyone’s status once the Friday injury report is released. The Saints have defended Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady well in the past, but the fewer weapons he has to work with, the easier that becomes.

And New Orleans has injury issues of its own. Star running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) did not participate in Thursday’s practice after working on a limited basis earlier in the week, and his status for Sunday appears to be up in the air. While he and cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle) are the only two starters who sat aside on Thursday, a number of big names were limited participants while working through injuries: quarterback Jameis Winston (back), defensive end Cameron Jordan (hip), and running back Mark Ingram (ankle) among them. We’ll be looking for updates on everyone later Friday afternoon.

