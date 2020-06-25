Mike Evans joins Tom Brady as Bucs QB ignores group workout recommendation

Tom Brady isn't pausing group workouts with his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates. Quite the contrary, in fact.

Star wide receiver Mike Evans joined the former New England Patriots quarterback and several other Bucs players for a workout session at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, according to WTVT's Kevin O'Donnell.

Here's video footage of the workout, which shows Evans catching passes from Brady about 15 seconds into the clip:

#Brady Watch: You wanted him. We got him. #Bucs Pro Bowl WR Mike Evans has joined the Brady Bunch this morning at Berkeley Prep. Evans in gray tank with his red shoes. No one is stopping these workouts. @TomBrady @MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers @rojo @DGO23_ @RobGronkowski @sinjen66 pic.twitter.com/gaoxjQ1jhe — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) June 25, 2020

The NFL Players Association recommended that players stop private group workouts in a statement Saturday after a spike in positive COVID-19 cases among NFL players and employees.

The Bucs were included in that spike, as the team announced last week that multiple individuals at their facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

That recommendation hasn't stopped Brady from leading large group workouts with his new teammates in Tampa, however.

The 42-year-old QB was one of "at least a dozen" Bucs players who put in a two-hour workout Tuesday at Berkeley Prep, per the Tampa Bay Times, and the video of Thursday's workout shows at least 12 people on the field.

Brady even has posted on Instagram about the workouts, writing "no excuses" in a photo of him and tight end Rob Gronkowski from Tuesday's workout.

NFLPA advised players to stop group workouts in light of recent spikes in positive COVID-19 testing. Tom Brady still had a group of Bucs players working out today. His Instagram: "No excuses." pic.twitter.com/RUOr6LKhyq — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 23, 2020

Evans seemingly hadn't participated in these regular workouts until this week, but it appears the Bucs' offense is going full steam ahead despite the players' union urging otherwise.

