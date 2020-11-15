Mike Evans joins Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss on Tom Brady shortlist

Evans joins Gronk, Moss on Brady shortlist with sick TD grab originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The eye test suggests Tom Brady and Mike Evans aren't quite on the same page yet.

But the numbers suggest the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and wide receiver are managing pretty well together.

Brady found Evans for a 3-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, as the Pro Bowl wideout showed incredible hand strength to hang onto his QB's high throw.

The touchdown was Evans' eighth in 10 games this season and his seventh in the red zone. How many other players have caught at least seven red zone TD passes from Brady through their first 10 games of the season?

Two, and chances are you've heard of them.

Before halftime, Mike Evans caught his league-leading 7th red zone TD of the season



He joins Rob Gronkowski (2011 & 2012) & Randy Moss (2007) as the only players to catch 7+ red zone rec TD from Tom Brady in their first 10 games of a season#GoBucs — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 15, 2020

Evans joins two of Brady's most talented targets ever in former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss and Patriot-turned-Buc Rob Gronkowski.

Not too shabby for a guy supposedly having chemistry issues with his quarterback.

Evans' eight touchdown receptions are tied for second in the NFL, but he has a long way to go to reach Moss' historic mark of 23 set during that 2007 season or Gronk's career-high 17 scores in 2011.

Still the 6-foot-5, 231-pound wideout has become Brady's go-to red zone target in Tampa Bay, so if the two actually get more in sync, there could be more history made.