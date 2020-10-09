Mike Evans gets touchdown after officials err on previous play

The NFL is breathing a sigh of relief after the Buccaneers scored a play after officials blew a call, denying them a touchdown.

The Bucs took a 3-0 lead on their first possession, an 11-play, 54-yard drive that ended with a 39-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

The Tampa Bay defense set up the offense at midfield with 3:27 remaining in the quarter on a Carlton Davis interception. It was Davis’ third interception this season, including his second in four days.

He picked Nick Foles on a deep pass intended for Allen Robinson and returned it 34 yards.

Four plays later, Ronald Jones caught a low pass from Tom Brady and rolled into the end zone for what should have been a touchdown. Officials ruled it an incomplete pass.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians challenged the call and replay clearly showed Jones caught the ball. But Al Riveron, the NFL’s supervisor of officials, couldn’t reward the touchdown since Jones caught the ball at the 2-yard line and rolled in.

So the Bucs faced a third-and-two from the 2.

“By rule, a player isn’t allowed an advance so the ball is placed at the spot of the catch,” Riveron said in a video posted to social media.

Brady hit Evans, despite interference by Jaylon Johnson, for a touchdown. It was the sixth receiving touchdown for Evans this season.

Evans was uncertain to play tonight because of an ankle injury.

Brady went 7-of-11 for 89 yards and the touchdown in the first quarter. Rookie Tyler Johnson has two catches for 52 yards.

