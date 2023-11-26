After Mike Evans fourth-quarter TD catch, Bucs trail Colts 20-17

The Buccaneers are making things interesting in the fourth quarter against the Colts.

Mike Evans caught his second touchdown of the game to narrow Indianapolis' lead to just three points at 20-17 with 12:50 left in the contest.

Evans wasn’t as open as he was in the second quarter for his 1-yard score, but still got some separation for a 23-yard TD.

Evans now has nine touchdowns on the season. It’s the 19th game of Evans’ career with multiple touchdown catches.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had kept the drive alive with a key 14-yard run on third-and-8. Then he hit Chris Godwin for a 19-yard gain on fourth-and-10 from the Indianapolis 44.