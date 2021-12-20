Mike Evans doubtful to return with hamstring, Chris Godwin questionable with knee injury

The Buccaneers may be without their top two receivers for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Mike Evans is doubtful to return with a hamstring issue. Chris Godwin is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Godwin left the game first. He took a hit to the leg after making a 5-yard catch with 13:01 in the second quarter. While the injury looked like it could be serious, reporters noted that Godwin was trying to jog it off on the sideline after he was examined in the medical tent.

Evans left the contest after making a 14-yard catch over the middle with 8:34 left in the second quarter. Reported noted he headed back to the locker room for further examination.

The Saints have a 6-0 lead on two field goals from Brett Maher. Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop missed a 45-yard field goal wide left with 6:25 left in the second quarter.

