Good news about injured Buccaneers offensive players has been hard to find in recent days

Wide receiver Chris Godwin is out for the year after tearing his ACL and running back Leonard Fournette is expected to miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. Wideout Mike Evans also hurt his hamstring last Sunday and he kicked off the practice week as an observer.

The Bucs listed Evans as a non-participant in their first on-field work ahead of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. That doesn’t mean he won’t play, but Tampa is likely to be on the conservative side with a star player given their other injury issues.

Safety Antoine Winfield (foot), linebacker Lavonte David (foot), and Fournette also missed practice. David is another Buc reportedly looking at an extended absence.

Winfield did not play last Sunday and cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles) also sat out, but Sherman was back for a limited practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Antonio Brown (ankle) was also limited, although head coach Bruce Arians said he looked good as he makes his way back from both injury and a three-game suspension.

Mike Evans didn’t practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk