Mike Evans details how Tom Brady is a 'franchise changer' for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in unfamiliar territory as a franchise.

They will be must-see TV when/if the 2020 NFL season gets underway. Every move they make will be scrutinized, and each of their games will be over-analyzed and widely debated on a daily basis. Such is the life when you employ arguably the greatest player in league history in Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback won six Super Bowl titles in the first 20 seasons of his career with the New England Patriots before he decided to take his talents to the Bucs via free agency in March.

This single roster addition has transformed the Buccaneers franchise, and one of Brady's top targets, wide receiver Mike Evans, talked about the changes on a recent Instagram live with former Tampa Bay wide receiver Louis Murphy.

"If we didn't get Tom? Then, obviously we were going to keep Jameis. I don't know for sure. I'm not the GM. I'm not a coach. Obviously, I wanted Jameis back because that's my bro. The opportunity to get Tom Brady. Like, that's Tom Brady, bro," Evans said, as transcribed by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

"Like that's the greatest of all-time. He's franchise changer. Like he's about to change the franchise. Like, ticket sales are going through the roof. Like prime time games. And he understands the game of football to nobody else understands that level besides the greats and it's going to be great to work with him, you understand what I'm saying. The young receiving corps we got, the tight ends we've got, we've got Gronk coming in...it's going to be great for the city. And it's going to be just great overall. Hopefully we have a great season, everybody stays healthy and it pans out the way we want.''

The primetime games comment from Evans is a tremendous example of Brady's impact on the Bucs. Tampa Bay is one of eight teams with five primetime games, which shows that the Buccaneers are viewed as a marquee franchise for the 2020 season.

Not only did Brady join the Bucs, his former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski was traded from New England to Tampa Bay last month. The mere presence of Brady and Gronkowski will make the Bucs relevant on and off the field.

The increased media coverage will be an interesting challenge for the Buccaneers, and it's one that many of their players have little or no experience in handling. However, if that's the price for signing the greatest quarterback in league history and instantly becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender, then Tampa Bay probably won't mind being in the news far more often than normal.

