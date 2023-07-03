Mike Evans confident in Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has grown accustomed to catching passes from the greatest quarterback in NFL history over the last three years. But he says even after Tom Brady's retirement, Tampa Bay is going to be just fine at the quarterback position.

Evans said that whether Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield wins the starting job, he believes the Bucs are in good hands.

"Kyle’s improved a lot ," Evans told Ari Alexander of KPRC. "I'm really impressed with what I've seen with Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I'm positive they're going to make the right choice and we're going to win some games."

Although the Bucs appear poised to take a step back in 2023, Evans has spoken with confidence this offseason that Tampa Bay may surprise some people.