Mike Evans bulldozes Rams defenders for A.J. Brown-esque TD

A.J. Brown wowed the NFL on Sunday with his best impression of a bulldozer, plowing through 10 yards of Baltimore Ravens defenders for a Tennessee Titans touchdown.

Mike Evans must have been taking notes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver took a short pass on an out route from Tom Brady on Monday and looked to be stopped by Los Angeles Rams defenders for a short gain around the eight-yard line. The yardage would have secured a first down near the end zone on the third-and-one pass. But Evans wasn’t satisfied.

Mike Evans channeled his inner Marshawn Lynch for Tampa's first touchdown. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Brady’s favorite red-zone target leveraged his 6-5, 231-pound frame to plow through cornerbacks Troy Brown and Darious Williams, carrying his defenders about eight yards into the end zone for the score.

The touchdown was Tampa Bay’s first of the night and the ninth on the season for Evans.

This looks familiar

For comparison, here’s Brown’s touchdown in Sunday’s Titans win. Brown is listed at 6-0, 226 pounds, carrying almost as much weight as Evans on a five-inch shorter frame.

Both were impressive. Who did it better?