Mike Evans brings Buccaneers' offense to life

It wasn't a pretty first half for either offense today in Minnesota, but Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did show that he can still play.

Evans, who did not reach an agreement in offseason contract talks with the Bucs and is a candidate either to be traded this season or to leave in free agency after the season, came alive before halftime with two catches, one for nine yards and one for a 28-yard touchdown, to tie the game 10-10.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a rough half, with two lost fumbles and an interception. The good news is he hit wide receiver Jordan Addison on a long touchdown pass.

Justin Jefferson is having a great game, with 138 receiving yards.

Not much is expected of the Bucs this year, but Evans is showing that they do have one veteran playmaker.