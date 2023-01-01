Mike Evans breaks 1,000-yard receiving mark in style for Bucs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in desperate need of a big play as they trailed the Carolina Panthers, 14-0, on New Year’s Day.
Tom Brady called Mike Evans’ number and the elite wide receiver was ready.
The play went for 63 yards and in the process Evans went over the 1,000-yard mark for the ninth straight season.
BRADY GOES DEEP TO EVANS. 63-YARD TD.
Nine seasons in the NFL. Nine 1,000+ yard seasons.@MikeEvans13_ @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/UgoDwVmITF
