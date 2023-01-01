Mike Evans' best catches from 3-TD game Week 17
Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' best catches from his 3-TD game in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.
For the first time since the 2016 season, the Giants are in the playoffs.
The Indianapolis Colts are in the hunt for a top-5 NFL Draft pick, while the New York Giants are seeking a playoff berth in NFL Week 17 action.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field in the second quarter with an apparent rib injury after being sacked by Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
Ohio State finished 11-2 with a 42-41 loss to Georgia. Here's what we learned about the Buckeyes from their performance Saturday.
With two weeks left in the regular season, Steve Kornacki is back on Football Night in America to break down the 2022 NFL playoff picture.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reached 5,000 passing yards on Sunday and joined only two others in reaching that statistical plateau two times.
The Patriots beat the Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday, which moves New England into the last AFC playoff spot with one game left in the regular season.
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
The Cowboys have a chance to play for the NFC East title in the season final against the Commanders.
The weather was perfect for New Year's Day. It was also perfect for the Browns' offense to finally come alive with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
Here's how the early Week 17 action impacts the Cowboys. | From @KDDrummondNFL
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.