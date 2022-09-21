Mike Evans’ agent responds to NFL denying appeal of 1-game suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in a fight that broke out during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Evans’ appeal of the ruling was denied Wednesday, and his representatives aren’t happy about it.

Deryk Gilmore, Evans’ agent, issued a statement criticizing the league’s decision to uphold the suspension, citing multiple instances of players committing more egregious acts without being suspended. He also noted that Evans being ejected from the game should have been punishment enough, and that the league shouldn’t have imposed a suspension on top of the ejection:

Statement from Mike Evans’ agent Deryk Gilmore on the NFL’s hearing officer James Thrash affirming the one-game suspension for his client: pic.twitter.com/xWhtwIr4IJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2022

Evans will miss Tampa Bay’s home opener Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire