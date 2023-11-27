Mike Elko salary at Texas A&M: Contract details, incentives, buyout revealed for Aggies coach

On Monday, Texas A&M formally announced Duke’s Mike Elko as its football coach, filling what had been the highest-profile vacancy so far this season after Jimbo Fisher was fired.

Luring an established and successful Power Five coach, even for a bigger and better opportunity, is often an expensive endeavor. For Elko, that’s no exception.

The Aggies released a contract term sheet Monday that outlines Elko’s pay, potential bonuses and other clauses.

Elko’s deal is something of an inverse of Fisher’s. In contrast to Fisher’s contract, which was fully guaranteed, Elko’s has a much lower buyout and is loaded with performance-based incentives that can raise his pay significantly if his teams are in contention for SEC and national championships.

One of the best leaders and coaches in college football has been named the next head football coach at Texas A&M.



Welcome back to Aggieland, @CoachMikeElko!



🔗 » https://t.co/ARPmQHOTX1 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/x89fVDfnzw — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2023

REQUIRED READING: Wacky wages: What each SEC school paid its head coach per win this season | Goodbread

Here’s a look at the details of Elko’s Texas A&M contract:

Mike Elko Texas A&M salary

Elko has an annual base salary of $7 million.

According to USA TODAY’s coaches salary database, that pay from the school would have put him in a tie for 19th among FBS coaches last year and eighth in the SEC.

Elko’s salary last season at Duke is not publicly available as Duke is a private school that is not subject to open records requests for documents like coaching contracts.

Mike Elko Texas A&M contract length

Elko’s contract is for six years, running from Nov. 27, 2023 through Jan. 31, 2030.

Mike Elko Texas A&M contract incentives

While Elko’s annual salary will rank him among the middle tier of SEC coaches, he has the potential to earn more – much, much more.

Elko’s term sheet includes nine different incentives, each of which will increase his pay if his teams and the program reach various benchmarks.

Those include:

Win national championship : $3.5 million

Advance to the College Football Playoff championship game : $2.5 million

Advance to the CFP semifinals : $2 million

Advance to the CFP quarterfinals and/or win the SEC championship : $1.5 million

Make the CFP : $1 million

Appear in the SEC championship game : $100,000

Win national coach of the year : $100,000

Win SEC coach of the year : $50,000

Multi-year Academic Progress Rate of 960 or above: $50,000

If Elko accomplishes any of the postseason incentives – winning the national title, advancing to the national championship game, making the playoff semifinals, making the playoff quarterfinals, making the playoff or winning the SEC championship – one year will be added to his contract.

Elko's incentives are not cumulative, meaning that if Texas A&M won the national championship, for example, he would earn just the $3.5 million bonus, not a payout for each individual step of his team's run to that point.

Since joining the SEC in advance of the 2012 season, the Aggies have never made the conference title game and only one of its coaches, Kevin Sumlin in 2012, has won SEC coach of the year, though Elko won ACC coach of the year honors in 2022.

Texas A&M has never made the playoff, though since 1999, it has finished ranked in the top 12 – either of the playoff rankings or the US LBM Coaches Poll – twice (2012 and 2020), which would have earned it a spot in an expanded, 12-team field.

REQUIRED READING: Texas A&M coach search: Aggies hire Duke football's Mike Elko to replace Jimbo Fisher

Mike Elko Texas A&M buyout

If Elko terminates the contract without cause, he will owe the Aggies $6.5 million in year one, a figure that will decline over the term of the contract.

If Elko is fired without cause, the university will have to pay him 75% of his annual base salary for the remaining length of the contract. That means that in the incredibly unlikely scenario that Elko is fired after one year, he would be owed $26.25 million – or roughly one-third of the $77.6 million the school owes Fisher.

That number increases to 80% if Elko is terminated without cause and there are fewer than three years remaining on the contract.

Elko will “have a duty” to mitigate that buyout by “making a good faith effort to obtain employment in a similar position at a market rate.”

Mike Elko Texas A&M assistant coach salary pool

Elko will have a salary pool of $11 million to hire assistant coaches, analysts, recruiting coordinators and strength & conditioning coaches.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mike Elko contract: Texas A&M coach's salary, incentives, buyout revealed