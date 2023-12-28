Mike Elko era in College Station officially begins today for Texas A&M football team

Dec. 28, 2023, will be remembered forever as the first official day that Mike Elko began as the head coach of the Texas A&M Football program.

The Aggies lost the Texas Bowl 31-23 against No. 20 Oklahoma State last night in Houston. While it’s never encouraging to see Texas A&M lose, the Aggies overcame early adversity with the loss of sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson to injury on the game’s first play from scrimmage.

Texas A&M finished the 2023 season with a 7-6 overall record. Now, the Elko Era in College Station officially begins.

In the last month since being hired, Elko has assembled his coaching staff and those moves became official Thursday as well. Kansas State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein was hired for the same position at Kyle Field, replacing Bobby Petrino.

Florida inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman was hired as the Aggies’ new defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, replacing D.J. Durkin, who coached his last game for Texas A&M at NRG Stadium on Wednesday.

Other additions to the coaching staff include hiring Sean Spencer from Florida to coach the defensive line, Ishmael Aristide from Duke to coach cornerbacks and Tommy Moffitt as director of football strength & conditioning.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire