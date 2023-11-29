Mike Elko was the best hire at the right time for Texas A&M

After the firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher on Nov. 12, former Duke head coach and former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko will lead the Aggies in 2024 and beyond. Still, it was a bumpy ride for the first two weeks of one of the more highly publicized coaching searches.

While several “splashy” names, including Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and, yes, even Ohio State’s Ryan Day, became legitimate names to watch, a majority of the Aggie fan base and many in the media (including myself) saw Elko as the most reasonable hire that just made sense.

However, give it to Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork to keep us all on our collective toes just hours after the Aggies’ season finale 42-30 loss to LSU, as the news that Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had reportedly accepted the position, barring approval from A&M’s Board of Regents, immediately led to a social media revolt of apoplectic proportions, as it was reported later that night that Stoop’s deal had been nixed. At the same time, Elko’s name immediately moved up the ladder.

In one of the craziest, and let’s be honest, goofiest moments in Aggie history, Elko, who should have been the first choice all along, accepted the postion less than 24 hours later and officially became Texas A&M’s 30th head football coach on Monday morning.

After failing to live up to lofty expectations every year, Elko, who turned a 3-9 Duke program into winning 16 games, including two bowl appearances in his lone two seasons, with everything from vast resources to immense fan support, is at his fingertips. Still, opposite Jimbo Fisher’s “my way or the highway” mentality, Elko is here to work and earn approval through his heavily incentive-based contract.

“We are going to develop a blue-collar mentality.” “We will adapt to the modern era of college football and all that that means.”

After his wide-scale introduction to the University as a whole, Elko sat down with the media for the first press conference of his tenure, and right off the bat, the 46-year-old New Jersey native was all business when immediately asked about the Aggies’ recent offensive woes, and what changes will be made.

“That’s the million-dollar question. We are going to find a way to have an explosive offense.” “In this day in age, you have to be very multiple and very adaptable to what you do on offense… At the end of the day, we have to be a group that knows how to attack defenses.”

As he continued to preview the day-to-day aspects of the job, Elko was keen to note how A&M’s defensive mentality will change under his leadership, as the days of the historic “Wrecking Crew” defenses of the 90s is something Aggie fans hope can be reincarnated under one of the elite defensive minds in today’s game, harkening back to the “blue-collar mentality.”

“I do think there is a blue-collar mentality that comes with having a great defense that stands the test of time, but you have to be able to score points.”

Lastly, one of the more eye-popping quotes directly tied to his predecessor (Jimbo Fisher) is perhaps more telling than anything else relating to the future of the program, as Elko promised that under his leadership as the Texas A&M head coach, his relationship with the Texas High School Football Coaches Association would get back to its roots. By all accounts, coaches were delighted to see a new face in College Station.

“Recruiting has become so fast-paced and so global, but you can’t lose sight of where you are.” “As a great football-playing university in this state, we have to provide access.”

Changes to the coaching staff have already taken shape. OC Bobby Petrino, WR coach Dameyune Craig, and much-maligned offensive line coach Steve Addazio will not be retained ahead of the 2024 season. A new era of Texas A&M Football has officially begun.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire