Mike Edwards wears shoulder sling at Bills OTAs

Mike Edwards has not appeared at Buffalo Bills spring practices (OTAs) despite only recently joining the team.

Edwards, 28, inked a one-year deal in Buffalo in March. However, head coach Sean McDermott said do not expect to see Edwards on the practice field for the next few weeks.

Per McDermott, Edwards is dealing with a shoulder injury that will keep him off the field.

Edwards confirmed that on Tuesday inadvertently. He was spotted on the side of spring practice wearing a sling.

ESPN shared that image on social media which can be found below:

And S Mike Edwards’ right shoulder wrapped pic.twitter.com/lVf8NzjwBV — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire