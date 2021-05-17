Mike Dunleavy sheds light on Warriors' upcoming pre-draft process

Dunleavy sheds light on Warriors' upcoming pre-draft process originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you haven't already, you need to mark June 22 on your calendar.

That's the date for the NBA Draft Lottery, in which the Warriors will find out if they get the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick this year, or if they instead own the rights to the T-Wolves' unprotected first-rounder in 2022.

T-Wolves finish with 6th worst record, so Warriors' lottery odds:



-No. 4 pick: 9.62%

-No. 5 pick: 0.00%

-No. 6 pick: 8.62%

-No. 7 pick: 29.77%

-No. 8 pick: 20.55%

-No. 9 pick: 3.68%

-No. 10 pick: 0.15%



(72.39% chance of getting pick, 27.61% chance it becomes unprotected in '22) — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) May 17, 2021

The Warriors very much hope the dream of ending up with the No. 4 overall pick becomes a reality, but the numbers are not in their favor.

But regardless of how the ping pong balls bounce, the franchise will be able to host prospects at Chase Center during the pre-draft process.

"It looks like we're gonna be able to physically get with the players this year," assistant general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. explained Monday on 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show. "We anticipate being able to bring players in to work out, to meet with, to test and do all that stuff.

"I think more or less it's back to business as usual. Things can always change, but the league has been very helpful and cooperative with being able to get guys into markets and work them out.

"We're excited to kind of return to normal."

NBA sent its teams the guidelines and health-safety protocols for predraft process ahead of July 29 Draft amid ongoing pandemic. Two notable rules:



- Teams are not allowed to attend Agency Pro Days or workout organized by player/rep

- Prospects limited to two visits per team — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2021

No teams last year were able to bring players to their facilities because of the pandemic, so this is a very positive development.

Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers believes that face-to-face interaction is very important when evaluating.

"I value body language, eye contact and those type of things," Myers said multiple times last summer when discussing the 2020 draft. "Even seeing a guy move within your own gym -- you want to see them.

"Even if it's 1-on-0. There's value in that."

In addition, Golden State's front office will be in Chicago next month for the combine.

Sources: 2021 NBA Draft Combine is scheduled to take place in person June 21-27 in Chicago at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis, consisting of team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, measurements, strength/agility testing, halfcourt drills and medicals. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2021

For now, just focus on Wednesday's showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament.

