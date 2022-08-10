Mike Ditka Super Bowl Bears sweater available at auction

Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction.

The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction.

The bidding has already topped $31,000.

The sweater vest is the exact one Ditka wore as he was carried off the field in New Orleans as the coach of the Super Bowl XX Champions. The Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 46-10 in a complete rout.

The 1985 Super Bowl is the last championship the Bears won.

