Mike DiMauro: Of Pontbriant, Lane and great theater amid the rhubarb

May 28—LEBANON — The fertilizer spread hither and yon hits you like Joe Frazier somewhere driving up Route 87, during which you also encounter the Blue Iris Farm and Prides Corner Farm, before the left on 207 at the venerable town green, a home office for Connecticut's effort during the Revolutionary War.

And then the left turn into school and subsequent walk to the field reveals that there's rhubarb planted beyond the right field fence and that Mabel The Pig actually escaped last week and nearly did some business on the otherwise impeccably manicured baseball field at Lyman Memorial.

Sure seemed an odd place for the state's most intriguing sporting event Tuesday this side of the Sun-Mercury game. This was where two public school Class S baseball teams showed the power of the small town, showcasing a 1-hour, 52-minute gem, after which Lyman edged Old Saybrook, 2-1 in the first round of the state tournament.

This was ECC Player of the Year Dominic Pontbriant outdueling UConn-bound righty Connor Lane of Old Saybrook. Pontbriant, a sinewy lefty shaped like 6 o'clock, struck out 16, yielding only a rocket homer to Lane, a linebacker righty, who struck out nine and learned that the dreaded exit velo is overrated. (More on that later).

"I would think that people now will believe in Dominic Pontbriant," Lyman coach/school legend Marty Gomez said. "He's doing that all year. I've had some good ones over the years. But nobody — nobody — has ever been better than him in this program. I'm not saying he's the best, but no one's ever been better."

There were some whispers around the league Friday when the coaches named Pontbriant Player of the Year over Brady Ericson (Woodstock) and Alex Dreyfus (East Lyme). We'll leave the debates to others. On this day, Pontbriant, headed to TNXL Academy next year (in Florida), was magnificent.

"I've been waiting for this all season, honestly," Pontbriant said. "I've been throwing shutouts pretty much every game. I really wanted this competition today and I was glad I got it."

Pontbriant admitted it wasn't easy to remember this was Lyman vs. Old Saybrook and not merely Pontbriant vs. Lane. Maybe that's because the game came down to Pontbriant vs. Lane — literally — in the fifth.

With the game tied 1-1, Old Saybrook's Nick DeNovellis singled with two outs, leaving Pontbriant to face Lane. The outcome of Lane's two previous at bats: double and homer. Lyman pitching coach Mike Corona visited.

"He said, 'we're not going to put him on' and that he wanted me to pitch to him," Pontbriant said. "I was up for it."

And what did he learn after the double and homer?

"Go outside," Pontbriant said. "Nothing inside."

Lane actually got his third hit. But as DeNovellis tried to make third, he was greeted with Jeremiah Bobbi's perfect throw to the bag. Inning over.

And then in the bottom of the sixth, Lyman scored low on the exit velo meter, but high on the scoreboard. Bobbi rolled one that barely eluded Lane for an infield single. With Bobbi going, Jared Russo blooped one in the space of the vacated second baseman. After a double steal, Pontbriant chopped one to third, where Bobbi beat the throw home, protests of the Old Saybrook folks notwithstanding.

Ballgame.

"The kid is very good," Gomez said of Lane. "He was not overpowering and the kids expected that. We put some pretty good at bats against him that maybe got into his head a little bit. He struck out 10 or 11 (actually nine). I fully expected him to be overpowering today."

Home plate umpire Kevin Moreland thought Lane hit the low 90s with his fastball Tuesday, while Pontbriant was in the high 80s with solid control of the breaking ball.

The outcome in no way diminishes everything Lane stands for. He is a marvelous talent with a sub-1.00 earned run average and well north of .400 batting average. Last summer, Lane excelled at the Summer Rivalry Classic — one of 250 players invited to the Area Code Games, where more than 150 scouts gathered in San Diego.

Now for the best part: He stayed home. He played with his friends and for his town. And darn, if he didn't earn the attention of UConn — and might even get drafted without prep school. Here's wishing him luck — and hoping he's a pied piper for future kids believing in the power of their town and playing with their friends.

Meanwhile, Pontbriant and the Bulldogs play on. It's Canton at home Wednesday in the second round. Quite a day Tuesday. Good theater amid the rhubarb and Mabel.

"I knew that with the kid that was pitching for them and with Dominic pitching that there would be a big crowd here," Gomez said. "But I don't ever get engaged in that. I can't, because the mind starts to wander. I thought that would be this atmosphere here today. But I was pretty oblivious to most of it."

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro