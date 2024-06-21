Mike DiMauro: The night Willie Mays came to Dodd Stadium

Jun. 20—Another titan from our childhoods, another reminder of Father Time's tenacity, left us earlier this week. William Howard Mays, the Say Hey Kid.

He was only a man, the pragmatist might say, donning the metaphorical pants one leg at a time, too. But he was also the repository of memories, memories for which there are no replacements.

Our corner of the world was fortunate enough to greet him 20 years ago this summer, Aug. 7, 2004, when Mays was honored at Dodd Stadium. The erstwhile Navigators had become the Connecticut Defenders, an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the team with which Mays was most associated.

Willie Mays. Here. Go figure. Sure, we'd seen David Cone and Roger Clemens. Reggie Jackson came through here once. So did Bernie Williams. Nomar Garciaparra played here and so did Vlad Guerrero. But this?

And there he was, this immortal, appearing to us so ... mortal. He was in his 70s, slowing down a bit, the man we remembered bigger than life showing us what happens later in life. He was seated on the infield grass bantering with fans and reporters during an on-field press conference, where contest winners got to ask questions.

Who do you think the best player is now in baseball, Willie? Answer: Barry Bonds.

Who were your idols growing up, Willie? Answer: Joe DiMaggio, Stan Musial, Jackie Robinson and Ted Williams.

Contest winner Haley Turano of Lisbon, then 7 years old, (that makes Haley 27 now) got to throw out the first pitch with Mays by her side, the Lisbon kid next to Say Hey Kid. Then Mays took a second ball, showed Turano the proper grip and threw another first pitch, to the delight of the crowd.

The crowd was around 4,200 on a Saturday night, meaning the greatest living baseball player came to us and saw more than 1,800 empty seats. An eerie reminder we were well on the way to becoming a society of twits, more likely to fill the ballpark for fireworks, not living legends.

Three media outlets — The Day, Norwich Bulletin and Hartford Courant — covered the event. No radio or television stations. A reminder that not all history is pleasant.

Mays' passing gives pause to those of us who understand they teach history in school for a reason. History gives us an identity. It gives us context. And it gives us a current that runs through and connects generations.

Mays' appearance here that night reminded us that few other facets of life connect us to our heritage better than sports. Sometimes, it's fathers and sons. Mothers and daughters. Maybe your Italian grandfather telling you about DiMaggio. Or your Black grandmother remembering Jackie. It is called generational attachment.

And yet now Willie Mays is gone. Ted is gone. Joe D is gone. The Mick. Larry Bird is closer to 70 than 60. Reggie is 78. Yaz is 84. Lawrence Taylor is 65. Already this year, we've lost Willie and Bill Walton. Chet Walker. Roman Gabriel. Carl Erskine.

This is why it's more important than ever to keep our young people interested in history. They need to understand who came before them and why that's important. My enduring memory of that night, other than the chance to meet Mays, was watching Norwich Free Academy boys' basketball coach Neal Curland sit behind home plate with his young son, Connor, soaking in history. The father-son moment to be told and retold at Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Here is why Willie Mays was important: Between 1954 and 1966, he drove in 100 or more runs 10 times, scored 100 or more 12 times, hit 40 or more homers six times, more than 50 homers twice and led the league in stolen bases four times.

All this and he missed most of 1952 and all of 1953 because of military service, perhaps costing him the chance to overtake Babe Ruth's career home run record of 714 at the time. Mays hit 660.

And he did it all with the buoyancy of a kid playing a kid's game.

There are probably an appreciable number reading this who were there that night at Dodd, too. There could have been 2,000 more, but then, no fireworks. But perhaps a reminder to us that we can all educate each other by understanding when we can watch, experience and revel in history. It's taught for a reason.

