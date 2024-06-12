Mike DiMauro: Let's hear it for the 20-somethings: First Sheffield, now Elliott

Jun. 11—There is that one quote attributed to George Bernard Shaw, that youth is wasted on the young, suggesting that young people, through a lack of experience and wisdom, don't appreciate the joy of life at a time when nothing aches, everything works and mortality is a rumor.

Happily, we can pour cold water on such theories, at least here on the sports page. We claim two 20-somethings who made coaching, school and town history during their recent seasons, authors of yarns that only make sports worth watching in the first place.

First, there was the Brady Sheffield, 21, who led Old Lyme to its first state boys' basketball championship in March. Now comes East Lyme native Connor Elliott, 28, whose new home at Woodstock Academy features the vocations of social studies teacher and baseball coach, the latter of which ended last Saturday with Elliott hoisting the hardware for the first-time champion Centaurs.

"I actually know Brady," Elliott was saying Monday by phone, not quite 48 hours removed from his team's 5-2 victory over RHAM in the Class L title game.

Turns out Elliott coached Sheffield and his brother, Hunter, an equally good dude who assists Connor Lewis at Avery Point, at Niantic American Legion. Elliott even scheduled a scrimmage in March between Old Lyme and Woodstock baseball.

"I told Brady that I was trying to follow in his footsteps," Elliott said. "A lot of people have told me since Saturday, like they told Brady after he won, that I should retire now because it's never going to get any better than this. But I think I'll stick around a little bit."

Quite the season for Elliott, whose team's 26-2 record belies the potholes, craters, bumps and barriers en route to the celebratory pile at Palmer Field. Woodstock won the semifinal and final without injured all-state infielder Eric Mathewson, later learning that Mathewson's replacement, Jack Sumner, would miss the title game because of appendicitis.

"It helped that a lot of our kids are hockey players and bring that level of toughness with them," Elliott said.

But maybe Elliott's greatest memory will be the torment of his alma mater in '24. Woodstock beat East Lyme four times, including come-from-behind specials in the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I tournament championship game and the Class L semifinals.

Elliott, still today a proud Viking, graduated from East Lyme High in 2014. He played baseball on a state semifinalist for the man still coaching, Jack Biggs. An inquiring mind asked Elliott if perhaps he felt some guilt for defeating a man he still respects greatly.

"Funny you should say that word. Because I do feel a little guilty," Elliott said. "An amazing coach, a better human being. He even texted me congratulations after the (championship) game. But I'll also say that this may only pull us even with East Lyme over the years. They've beaten us a lot, too."

Elliott was an assistant at Woodstock for four seasons before assuming The Big Chair. He understands the significance of this accomplishment.

"It's humbling," he said. "Look how many great coaches there are out there who never have done it. It's rare, in general, in any sport to win a state championship. You look back and understand that it's having really good players and some luck. Talk about putting things in perspective."

Elliott was in the education program at UConn looking for jobs when a long-term substitute position opened at Woodstock. Now he has a home at the place that simply used to be a long drive into them thar hills.

"I remember when I was playing football and it was Rudy's (former East Lyme coach Rudy Bagos') first year," Elliott said. "We come to Woodstock to play and notice that there's nothing but woods behind one of the end zones. He goes, 'Guys, if we score there we're going for two. I don't want to kick an extra point and lose any footballs in the forest.'"

And now the pastoral pace is just right for the coach who was only able to start renting cars a few years ago. Connor Elliott and Brady Sheffield. Combined ages: Not yet 50. And champions, both.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro