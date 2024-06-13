Mike DiMauro: It was a good day when M.L. Carr walked into Muddy Waters

Jun. 12—NEW LONDON — Of all the coffee shops in all the towns in all the world, M.L. Carr walks into Muddy Waters.

This was Tuesday morning, the former towel waving, entertaining, instigating Boston Celtic with some time to kill awaiting the train. And to think that your humble narrator had mentioned Carr's name in a column that hit the papers Tuesday morning, too.

Our ongoing education teaches us that life often hangs by serendipitous threads. Or perhaps, as Einstein once reminded us, that coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous. But this? A random mention of M.L. Carr on some random day and then he shows up in the local coffee castle the same day?

Now for the better news: Carr is still effortlessly cool and engaging. I introduced myself and told him about the column, how I used Carr's classic reference to the Lakers as the "Fakers," for their comparatively chintzy monetary offer to Dan Hurley. He asked to see it, so I fired up theday.com.

Carr began reading, drew this huge grin and said, "Yup! Still the Fakers 40 years later!"

Later in the conversation, he said that Mike is his first name, too, as "M.L." stands for "Michael Leon."

"You write for The Day?" Carr said. "That makes Mike Day and Mike night," (referring to my employer and his skin color, respectively). Laughs all around for that one.

It turns out that Carr is actually one of us. He and his wife own a condo in Norwich, where they spend ample time.

"A great guy," neighbor Kris Peterson Nickerson said. "He was the first person we met when we were about to buy here four summers ago. We just threw a Memorial Day party for our condo association and he and (wife) Sylvia came and seemed to have a great time. She is a sweetheart."

Who knew? The guy who entertained us by waving towels and creating the "Fakers" and "Tragic Johnson" loves our corner of the world.

More coincidence: Wednesday marked the 40th anniversary of Game 7 of the 1984 NBA Finals (June 12, 1984) — for my money the best professional championship series in sports history — when the Celts outlasted the Lakers, Larry beat Magic and the world saw M.L. Carr turn the concept of tormenting the opponent into theater.

Carr was the star of ESPN's classic 30 for 30, "Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies." Carr was seen waving towels, warning Magic that if he took one step closer to him after Kevin McHale clotheslined Kurt Rambis that he'd "nail him." He got a huge steal and bucket to end the comeback in Game 4, fanned his teammates in the intense heat of Game 5 at the Garden and then walked through the airport on the way back to Los Angeles singing "we're off to see the Fakers" with the same melody as "we're off to see the wizard."

Before Game 6, Carr was banging on the Lakers' locker room door yelling, "Come out here and take your beating like men!" And before Game 7, he stood in the doorway of the Celtics' locker room, arms folded, as the Lakers walked past.

"Not today!" Carr said. "I'll start a riot! You're not getting out alive!"

Carr spent 12 years in professional basketball. Upon getting traded to the Detroit Pistons in 1976, Carr, noting the chief export of the region, said, "Since I'm here, I'm going to change my name from M.L. Carr to Abdul Automobile." The Celtics signed Carr as a free agent in 1979, after which then-Pistons coach Dick Vitale said, "We just had the heart and soul ripped from our team."

M.L. Carr was in my house, via the television, every night during some formative years (I was 11 when Carr and Larry Bird became Celtics.) My dad and I would sit in the basement and faithfully watch the Celtics of the '80s with Mike and Tommy on the broadcasts.

One night when we were all upstairs during a storm, we heard something crash down below. It was the venerable Quartz heater, which tipped over as the basement was flooding. My father and I, without even needing to look at each other, beelined it first for the TV and cable box, hauling them upstairs and out of danger. What if we couldn't watch the Celtics?

Forty years later, in walks M.L. Carr, past the TV and right into real life. Exactly the guy I hoped he'd be. Tuesday was a great day.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro