Mike DiMauro: The Fred Hahn Press Box: bravo

Jun. 5—GROTON — The concept of "Everyman" is an old fictional archetype, whose general interpretation represents the common, humble character with whom the readers easily identify — and helps them feel like they're a natural part of the story.

Everyman's appeal nonetheless belies how he is easily overlooked in everyday society, especially now, where some level of grandeur/shtick to get noticed feels more important to own than a lung.

But that's what made last weekend's event at Washington Park a moment to treasure. They honored Everyman, otherwise known as the late, great Fred Hahn, whose early departure from the mortal soil was a loss of his physical presence, not surviving spirit.

The good folks of Groton named the press box at Washington Park after Hahn, who died in December 2020 at 63 of brain cancer.

"The ceremony was small but intimate and it would have been exactly how Fred would have wanted it to be," attendee Bill Borysewicz said. "The overall sentiment was that Fred was always there to watch all of Groton's kids play ball — and now he will permanently be there. Roger Bidwell, Bill Donovan and Joe Delacruz shared stories. The sign looks great and everybody loved it."

Hahn did some volunteer coaching, but mostly he was a fixture at fields everywhere as a dad/fan. Batters' boxes, pitching mounds, outfield fences, green grass, bleachers, concession stands, Fred. Picture your favorite piece of furniture, just there, as always.

He watched his son, Jesse, make it through Groton Little League to the Babe Ruth program to Fitch High, through the minors and then all the way to the majors. The personal favorite story came one night during Jesse's minor league start at Dodd Stadium, where Fred Hahn paced the concourse the entire game, occasionally ignoring the no smoking policy.

Hahn was a carpenter for many years at Electric Boat. He was a husband to Kate and a dad to Melissa, Stephanie ("Stew" as they call her) and Jesse. His playgrounds were his living room, back deck and the ballpark. He was his own "Home On The Range" lyric, where seldom (never?) was heard a discouraging word about him.

To honor such a man is to honor the unspoken devotion to family and town. It's easily overlooked, mostly because it's often mundane. And yet it's the foundation of where we choose to live.

Some of us were lucky enough to know Fred Hahn. And we still tell the stories. Put it this way: When God issued senses of humor, Fred must have been in the "buy one get one free" line. He had a line for everything, delivered in a textbook deadpan, reflecting his upbringing in rural Pennsylvania.

Fred even came with his own language. His mom was "mum." He used to play "down by the holler" as a kid, which we later learned was land by the river in Fred-speak.

"Kate was from Ohio," longtime friend George Hall said. "The first time he said it, he calls it 'O-Higher.' We're like 'O-Higher? Where the hell is that?'"

Hahn used to enjoy shopping at the Big Y in Groton, where Hall had once taken a second job. Maybe the only place Hahn frequented more than the field was the store, if only to torture his friend.

"Fred would come in two or three times a week and wait till I got on my hands and knees inside the cooler," Hall said. "He'd sneak up behind me, change his voice and go, 'Do you know where the broccoli is?' I'd have to get up to answer the question. I'd turn around and I'd see Fred laughing. He got me every time. I'd say, 'Don't you have some place to be?' We'd both crack up. He'd walk away and say the same thing every time. 'Always a pleasure, George. Always a pleasure.'"

When Hahn's illness left him unable to drive, he satisfied his appetite by walking through the drive-through at Wendy's to order food. That was Fred.

There is no moral to today's story. Just a few yarns about Everyman, whose name will be part of his favorite local field forever. More towns lucky enough to have Everymen among them ought to act accordingly. They are our local heartbeats, even when their own hearts have stopped.

The Fred Hahn Press Box.

Bravo.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro